Elon Musk's satellites could trap humans on Earth: Experts

Science experts are of the opinion that billionaire Elon Musk’s plan to launch 60 satellites may trap humans on Earth and ruin their chances of space travel.

The observations come as it was reported recently that Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, may soon send 60 satellites into space as a part of the Starlink project. The mission is to beam the internet from space, making it available and accessible to all. While the South African company is taking big steps to revolutionise the Internet, it is not without its share of concerns.

Experts are of the view that Musk's new, ambitious project could increase the amount of debris in space debris, which would eventually make it tougher for rockets to escape the Earth's orbit.

This fear of collision with other objects in space is called ‘Kessler syndrome’, reported International Business Times. Out of approximately 170 million pieces of junk drifting in Earth's upper atmosphere, only 22,000 have been successfully tracked by space experts.

What could be worse, according to European Space Agency scientist Stijn Lemmens, is that after launching all the satellites, Musk could go bankrupt; and in that case, all satellites will just remain stationed there. This again could increase the chances of a Kessler-type of syndrome.

Moreover, it will take more than a thousand years for any SpaceX satellites in our orbit to descend to Earth and finally burn up in the atmosphere, experts suggested.

While SpaceX plans to launch the satellites into a lower orbital planet to avoid such untoward situations, critics claim that the Starlink project could still cause nearly 70,000 collisions in the space annually. Not only would this pose a threat to space travel, but it could also gravely affect technologies like television, GPS, etc.

However, on the brighter side, if this project turns out to be a success, internet speed will increase by 40 times, regardless of the location it is accessed from. The initial plan is to launch just 60 satellites. However, Musk may send another 12,000 satellites by the middle of next year.