Elon Musk's 'Putin challenge' gets response from top Russian official. Shots fired as Tesla chief hits back

Elon Musk had challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a fight over Ukraine.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who has been on a tweeting spree, reiterating his support for war-torn Ukraine, indulged a war of words with a top Russian official after he challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a fight, with nothing less than the fate of Ukraine.

"I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine," Elon Musk had tweeted.

"Do you accept this fight?" he added in Russian, directly addressing the official English-language Twitter account of the 69-year-old president.

Dmitry Rogozin, the director general of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, responded to his viral tweet, quote-tweeting verses from Alexander Pushkin’s poem titled “The Tale of the Priest and of His Workman Balda”.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief, who has over 77 million followers, did not let it end there. He replied to the Russian official with his meme, among his favourite tools of communication on Twitter. The meme shows a shirtless Putin riding a bear on the left side and Musk holding up a flame.

“I see you are a tough negotiator. Ok, you can have 10 per cent more pay per view money,” Musk said.



“He can even bring his bear.”

Musk, 50, had already offered his support for Kyiv, tweeting "Hold strong Ukraine" this month while also offering "my sympathies to the great people of Russia, who do not want this" war.

He also responded to a Kyiv plea by activating the Starlink internet service in Ukraine and sending equipment to help bring connectivity to areas hit by Russian military attacks.

The Russia-Ukraine war began when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what it calls a special military operation. Putin’s actions have been condemned by most of the world.