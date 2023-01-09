 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk's private jet's shortest trip in 2022 lasted 6 minutes. But he wasn't onboard

Stella Dey
Jan 09, 2023 / 05:21 PM IST

Elon Musk's jet had been to Qatar, where he was in attendance at the FIFA World Cup finals on December 18.

Elon Musk's most frequent destinations included Los Angeles, and Austin and Brownsville in Texas.

American college student Jack Sweeney, famous for tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, has revealed that the tech billionaire’s airplane took 134 flights in 2022. The longest distance was from Mykonos, Greece, to Austin, Texas and lasted 12 hours 20 minutes on July 18. The shortest distance the flight covered was just six minutes and remained at Long Beach Airport.

It’s not yet known whether Musk was on the flight and took it for a six-minute ride. The movement is most possibly the pilot repositioning the plane, since the data shows it remained at the airport.

For the longest flight from Mykonos to Austin, Musk is likely to have been on board as he was pictured in Greece two days earlier.

Other trips include Qatar, Brazil, France, Italy, Greece, Norway, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Musk had attended the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.

The most frequent destinations included Los Angeles, and Austin and Brownsville in Texas.

Sweeney, who started tracking the plane in 2020, compiled the data for the Gulfstream G650ER, whose call sign is N628TS and shared it on social media, like he had last year as well.