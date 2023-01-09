Elon Musk's private jet's shortest trip in 2022 lasted 6 minutes. But he wasn't onboard

American college student Jack Sweeney, famous for tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, has revealed that the tech billionaire’s airplane took 134 flights in 2022. The longest distance was from Mykonos, Greece, to Austin, Texas and lasted 12 hours 20 minutes on July 18. The shortest distance the flight covered was just six minutes and remained at Long Beach Airport.

It’s not yet known whether Musk was on the flight and took it for a six-minute ride. The movement is most possibly the pilot repositioning the plane, since the data shows it remained at the airport.

For the longest flight from Mykonos to Austin, Musk is likely to have been on board as he was pictured in Greece two days earlier.

Other trips include Qatar, Brazil, France, Italy, Greece, Norway, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Musk had attended the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.

The most frequent destinations included Los Angeles, and Austin and Brownsville in Texas.

Sweeney, who started tracking the plane in 2020, compiled the data for the Gulfstream G650ER, whose call sign is N628TS and shared it on social media, like he had last year as well.

The total time spent flying was 351.48 hours or 14.65 days, according to the data. 178,686 gallons (709,578 liters) of fuel was used up by the plane and 1895 tons of carbon dioxide emissions happened last year by Musk’s plane alone. A stark juxtaposition with Musk’s Tesla, an electric car company whose main aim is to fight the ongoing climate crisis. This had caused an outrage last year as well when the shortest flight recorded on Musk’s jet was for nine minutes only. Users pointed out the hypocrisy as how a climate crusader company’s CEO was leaving behind massive carbon footprint for a ride as little as nine minutes. The speculation was challenged by many who said that it was just the plane being repositioned and Musk had not actually taken the flight. 20-year-old Sweeney had asked Musk, 51, to cough up $50,000 for him to stop tracking the billionaire’s flights. But later Sweeney said he is ready to stop tracking Musk’s whereabouts – if the SpaceX CEO agrees to fly with him on his private jet. Musk had offered him $5000, which Sweeney turned down, and then things turned a bit hostile. Initially saying he would not touch the account, Musk suspended his handle @ElonJet after he acquired Twitter and put out a disclaimer: “Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info.” Doxxing refers to revealing identifying information such as home address or phone number online, typically to target someone for abuse. Sweeney’s personal account was also suspended soon after. He now updates the data on Musk's jet on this website.

Stella Dey

