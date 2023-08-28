Elon Musk's opinion about LinkedIn is viral. 'Cringe level is so high...'

Elon Musk mentioned that the X competitor to LinkedIn will be cooler.

X (formerly Twitter) introduced a new job-hiring feature recently. The feature allows verified organisations to post their job listings on their profile. Through this, Elon Musk’s X has challenged professional websites such as LinkedIn by entering the domain of professional networking.

Amid this, Musk’s opinion on LinkedIn is swiftly gaining traction online. Initially, an X user named Ian Zelbo shared a post in which he wrote, “Is there anything worse than LinkedIn?”



— Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) August 26, 2023

The post went viral online and grabbed a lot of attention from social media users. Even the billionaire had something to say about LinkedIn.

“People send me LinkedIn links sometimes, but the cringe level is so high that I just can’t bring myself to use it, so I ask for the resume or bio to be emailed,” he wrote.

Musk also mentioned that the X competitor to LinkedIn will be cooler. “We will make sure that the X competitor to LinkedIn is cool.”



— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2023

Needless to say, Musk’s opinion went viral and prompted a sea of reactions from netizens.

“The worst part is people just straight up making things up! I’ve seen a lot of people use titles on LinkedIn that don’t even exist and couldn’t be further from what they actually do at the company like - being responsible for something doesn’t make you “head of” it lol,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “X is the future, its making all of these other social media sites obsolete.”

“Make LinkedIn irrelevant. Did you know that they force the pronouns on everyone even if you don’t opt in for it? It’s hidden outside the US, of course, because they know it doesn’t fly elsewhere,” a third user remarked.

A fourth user wrote, “Till today I still find it hard to use LinkedIn. And this whole time I thought I was the only one.”