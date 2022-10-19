Elon Musk's limited edition perfume 'Burnt Hair' is now sold out

Elon Musk is now "perfume salesman" on Twitter.

The world’s richest man is now richer. Not from Tesla sales, but Elon Musk’s perfume offering “Burnt Hair” from The Boring Company is now sold out.

“28,700 bottles of exquisite Burnt Hair perfume already sold! Only 1,300 left of this unique, limited edition, collector’s item,” Musk tweeted four hours ago. Soon after, came a “sold out” tweet.

On October 9, Musk had announced that “Burnt Hair” was going to be launched soon. And just a week back, the perfume was launched.

“The finest fragrance on Earth,” Musk tweeted with a photo of the bottle. He also said the Dogecoin payments are accepted for the fragrance. 5000 bottles had already been sold on the very same day within hours of its launch.“With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?” the Tesla CEO also tweeted referring to his surname “Musk” which is a strong-smelling substance secreted by the male musk deer for scent-marking and is an important ingredient in perfumery.

Musk has even changed his Twitter bio to "perfume salesman" and his location is now “Boring”.

For long, the tech billionaire has launched items based entirely off of a joke (remember Tesla Tequila?) and the items have since become sought after, especially his loyal fan base of 109.1 million followers.

In a post in September, Musk had said that The Boring Company would launch a scent for men that will help them “stand out in a crowd.” And so he did, to remarkable results. And the price of $100 a bottle hardly seemed to be an issue for his admirers.