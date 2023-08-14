Elon Musk's latest potshot at Mark Zuckerberg after Meta CEO calls off cage fight

The Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage fight has been simmering for weeks.

Billionaire Elon Musk has taken his ongoing feud with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to a new level by leaking a series of text messages, capturing a fiery exchange between the two tech titans. The messages, leaked to Musk's biographer Walter Isaacson and subsequently posted on X, formerly Twitter, expose a tense conversation revolving around the much-anticipated proposed cage match.

Musk's leaked screenshot portrays an initial message wherein he playfully taunts Zuckerberg about their differences in physical stature, suggesting a "practice bout." In a swift response, Zuckerberg dismisses the idea of a fight but challenges Musk to put forth serious effort if he intends to pursue a real MMA match. "I don't want to keep hyping something that will never happen," Zuckerberg asserts.

After a delay of nearly ten hours, Musk retorts with a proposal to settle their differences in Zuckerberg's own backyard Octagon fighting ring.

It is not clear when the exchange took place however the last update about the hyped cage fight was when Musk tweeted that the fight will take place in Italy, pay homage to the grandeur of Rome's past, and will be livestreamed on Meta and X. All proceeds to go to charity for veterans.

Zuckerberg had a response, shared on Threads, on Sunday. "I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

He had suggested August 26 as a potential date for the brawl, but Musk has yet to confirm.

Replying to Zuckerberg's latest announcement, Musk called him a "chicken".



Zuck is a chicken — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023

"Zuck is a chicken," he wrote on X.

The roots of this public feud trace back to the launch of Meta's Threads, a social media platform reminiscent of Musk's own X. Threads garnered a staggering 100 million users within its debut week, prompting intense competition and stirring the pot of competition between the two entrepreneurial giants.

Read: The Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage fight will be held in Italy and livestreamed on...

Musk's initial challenge to Zuckerberg after Threads was launched started it all: "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol.”