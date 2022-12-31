Elon Musk’s decision to fire janitors raises a stink at Twitter: Report

Elon Musk’s budget cuts at Twitter have extended to the janitorial staff, forcing some employees to bring their own toilet paper to office. According to a New York Times report, Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters and the company’s Seattle office has begun getting smelly in the wake of Musk’s widespread cost-cutting measures.

Elon Musk reportedly fired janitors after they went on strike for more pay in early December. Janitorial staff found they had been locked out of the Twitter headquarters with no warning as Musk terminated their contract.

It may, however, have been a short-sighted move on the billionaire’s part, as the absence of janitors has “left the office in disarray.” According to the New York Times report, bathrooms have “grown dirty” and smells of “leftover takeout food and body odour” have pervaded the office. Some employees have resorted to bringing their own toilet paper to work as there is no one to replace supplies.

In addition, four floors of the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco have been shut down, leaving employees to work out of just two floors.

Elon Musk is defending his massive cost-cutting at Twitter as necessary for the social media platform to survive next year, due in part to debt payments tied to his $44 billion takeover of the company.

Musk said Tuesday night that he “spent the last five weeks cutting costs like crazy” and trying to build a stronger paid subscription service because otherwise Twitter might be operating with $3 billion in negative cash flow next year. He in part blamed the $12.5 billion in debt tied to his April agreement to buy the company, as well as the Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate hikes.

(With inputs from AP)

