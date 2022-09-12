Elon Musk's college girlfriend is auctioning off his previously unseen pics, love notes

Elon Musk's college girlfriend is auctioning off a cache of his previously unseen photos, love notes, and a 14k gold necklace that the billionaire had gifted her. is selling the mementos through Boston-based RR Auction.

The couple had started dating in 1994 when they both worked as resident advisers in a University of Pennsylvania dorm, RR Auction stated in a release. Soon after graduating, Musk started a doctoral programme at Stanford, but dropped out to launch his first startup, Zip2, CNN reported.

The collection up at auction includes 18 candid snaps of the now richest person in the world as an economics student, goofing off in a dorm room, and hanging out with his friends.

The auction for Elon Musk's old photographs ends on September 15. (Image credit: RR Auction)

The collection also includes a few photos showing Elon Musk spending time with his girlfriend.

The item with the highest bid is a love note on a birthday card that reads: "Happy Birthday, Jennifer (aka, Boo-Boo), Love, Elon." The note has attracted a bid of more than $10,000.

The gold necklace that Musk gifted Gwynne includes an emerald from the Zambian emerald mine owned by his father Errol Musk.

The collection also includes a love note Elon Musk wrote to Jennifer Gwynne and a 14k gold necklace that he gifted her. (Image credit: RR Auction)

"When we went to visit Elon's mother in Toronto during the Christmas break of 1994, Elon gave me both the small 'love, love, love' note and the necklace," said Gwynne in RR Auction's statement, as quoted by CNN. "His mom had a number of these necklaces in a case in her bedroom, and Elon told me they were from his father's emerald mine in South Africa — he pulled one from the case. And because I had not gotten him anything as a Christmas gift (and I felt very guilty about that), he said we would consider the necklace an early birthday present for me."

"I wore the necklace for a number of years on and off, but it's mostly been in my jewelry box for the last ten years (always reminding me of Elon, of course)," Gwynne added.

The auction closes on September 15.

