Elon Musk dubbed 'hero' after new Twitter announcement: 'This is awesome'

The post, shared today, has already amassed over 16.6 million views.

It is safe to say that Elon Musk is a regular at making headlines. Be it for making any controversial statement about something or rebranding of X (formerly known as Twitter), Musk is in the news almost every day.

Now, the billionaire has announced that he will take care of the legal fees of people who have been treated unfairly by their employers for their activities on the microblogging site.

The Twitter boss took to the social media platform to share a post regarding the same as well. “If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know,” he wrote.

The post triggered a ton of reactions from social media users and Musk was hailed as a “hero” in the comments section.

“We love Elon,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “The hero we need right now.

A third user remarked, “Elon, you’re the GOAT.” A fourth user quipped, “This is awesome.”

Meanwhile, as a part of rebranding the platform, Musk changed the iconic blue bird logo to a simple white “X” in July. The change came amid the launch of Instagram Threads by Meta, dubbed as Twitter’s rival.