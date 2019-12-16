Elon Musk will be sending marijuana to space next year

Tech giant Elon Musk has bagged the contract of an agri-tech company named Front Range Biosciences, which will require him to send a marijuana consignment to the International Space Station (ISS).

The cargo of cannabis will be sent to space on board a SpaceX Dragon capsule in March 2020, alongside a shipment of coffee. However, neither of these would be sent for the personal consumption of the astronauts in the space station, but to analyse the effect gravity has on hemp.

The agri-tech company has collaborated with tech start-up Space Cells and BioServe, which comes under the University of Colorado, to send more than 480 tissue cultures to the ISS. These will be stored inside an incubator to find out if exposure to zero gravity mutates them, reported Metro UK.

He added: “This is one of the first time anyone is researching the effects of microgravity and spaceflight on hemp and coffee cell cultures. This is an opportunity to see whether those mutations hold up once brought back to earth and if there are new commercial applications.”

The plant cultures will be kept inside the incubator for 30 days. In the meanwhile, BioServe Space Technologies monitors will be studying them remotely from the University of Colorado in Boulder.

After the incubation period of a month is over, the cells will be brought back to Earth for scientists to analyse how and if the structure of their DNA gets altered by changing gravity pull and cosmic radiation.

What’s interesting here is how the contract to ship the cargo went to Elon Musk, who was rebuked by several persons for smoking weed in public last year, including NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

Musk had smoked up during a podcast at “The Joe Rogan Experience”, which had irked the NASA chief so much that he had vowed to ensure that people won’t witness such “inappropriate behaviour” from NASA contractors again.