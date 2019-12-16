App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elon Musk will be sending marijuana to space next year

The cargo of cannabis will be sent to space on board a Space X Dragon capsule in March 2020, alongside a shipment of coffee.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tech giant Elon Musk has bagged the contract of an agri-tech company named Front Range Biosciences, which will require him to send a marijuana consignment to the International Space Station (ISS).

The cargo of cannabis will be sent to space on board a SpaceX Dragon capsule in March 2020, alongside a shipment of coffee. However, neither of these would be sent for the personal consumption of the astronauts in the space station, but to analyse the effect gravity has on hemp.

The agri-tech company has collaborated with tech start-up Space Cells and BioServe, which comes under the University of Colorado, to send more than 480 tissue cultures to the ISS. These will be stored inside an incubator to find out if exposure to zero gravity mutates them, reported Metro UK.

Close

Speaking about the experiment, Jonathan Vaught, co-founder and CEO of Front Range Biosciences, said: “This is the first time anyone is researching the effects of microgravity and spaceflight on hemp and coffee cell cultures.”

related news

He added: “This is one of the first time anyone is researching the effects of microgravity and spaceflight on hemp and coffee cell cultures. This is an opportunity to see whether those mutations hold up once brought back to earth and if there are new commercial applications.”

The plant cultures will be kept inside the incubator for 30 days. In the meanwhile, BioServe Space Technologies monitors will be studying them remotely from the University of Colorado in Boulder.

After the incubation period of a month is over, the cells will be brought back to Earth for scientists to analyse how and if the structure of their DNA gets altered by changing gravity pull and cosmic radiation.

What’s interesting here is how the contract to ship the cargo went to Elon Musk, who was rebuked by several persons for smoking weed in public last year, including NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

Musk had smoked up during a podcast at “The Joe Rogan Experience”, which had irked the NASA chief so much that he had vowed to ensure that people won’t witness such “inappropriate behaviour” from NASA contractors again.

 

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 06:52 pm

tags #Elon Musk #Space X #trends #world

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.