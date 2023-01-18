 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk wasn’t invited to World Economic Forum meeting at Davos, say organisers

Associated Press
Jan 18, 2023 / 07:24 AM IST

The World Economic Forum says billionaire Elon Musk wasn't on the guest list for the annual meeting of business executives, global leaders and cultural trend-setters in Davos, Switzerland despite what the Twitter owner claims.

Notables from European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen to actor Idris Elba are gathering in the ritzy Alpine town this week to talk about global issues ranging from war to climate change and technology's effects on security.

Elon Musk wasn't there, though he says he was invited. Forum spokesman Yann Zopf knocked that down Tuesday, saying the last time the Tesla CEO got an invitation was “not this year and not recently - last time in 2015.”

Musk said in a tweet Dec. 22: “My reason for declining the Davos invitation was not because I thought they were engaged in diabolical scheming, but because it sounded boring af lol.”

He didn’t specify when he got the invitation, but the tweet's timing suggested it was for this year. Musk did not immediately respond to requests from The Associated Press for comment Tuesday.

Organizers did extend invitations to Musk, as the boss of Tesla, to join a few times in the 2010s - the last being in 2015 - but he never registered or attended the annual meeting, Zopf said.