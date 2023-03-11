 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk wants to build his own town, says report. Know where and why

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 11, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST

His vision is to build a utopia for employees of Tesla as well as SpaceX and The Boring Company, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Billionaire Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Twitter.

Billionaire Elon Musk is planning to set up his own town outside of Texas' capital Austin --the headquarters of his company Tesla, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing land records and deeds.

Musk wants to build a utopia along the Colorado River, for Austin-area employees of Tesla as well as SpaceX and The Boring Company, the report said.

The planned town will be called Snailbrook -- a nod to The Boring Company's mascot Gary the Snail. Musks's employees will be allowed to live there at reduce rents.

Some work has already been completed at the site. It hosts modular homes, a pool and an outdoor sports area.