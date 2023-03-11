Elon Musk wants to build his own town, says report. Know where and why

Billionaire Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Twitter.

Billionaire Elon Musk is planning to set up his own town outside of Texas' capital Austin --the headquarters of his company Tesla, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing land records and deeds.

Musk wants to build a utopia along the Colorado River, for Austin-area employees of Tesla as well as SpaceX and The Boring Company, the report said.

The planned town will be called Snailbrook -- a nod to The Boring Company's mascot Gary the Snail. Musks's employees will be allowed to live there at reduce rents.

Some work has already been completed at the site. It hosts modular homes, a pool and an outdoor sports area.

But to even apply for incorporation, the town will need at least 201 resident and a judge's approval.

Musk and his executives want to incorporate the town in Bastrop County, which is located nearly 35 miles from Austin, according to the report. So far, the county hasn't received any application from them.

WSJ reported that over the last three years, parties linked to Musk's companies or executives have bought over 3,000 acres of land in the Austin area.

Musk had moved Tesla and Boring's headquarters from California to Texas more than two years ago, saying he was tired of the former “overregulation, over-litigation, over-taxation".

Lately, his focus on Tesla has been called into question as he also continues to be at the helm of Twitter.

Tesla shares slumped in 2022 but bounced back this year, rising nearly 67 percent and taking Musk back to the top of the global rich list. But at present, he is behind LVMH's Bernard Arnault.