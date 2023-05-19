English
    Elon Musk wanted bathroom next to his Twitter office, claims lawsuit. His reaction…

    Elon Musk wanted to build a bathroom next to his Twitter office so he could use it at night without waking up his bodyguards, a new lawsuit claims

    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST
    Elon Musk

    Since taking over Twitter in October 2022, Elon Musk spent several nights sleeping at the company's headquarters

    Elon Musk wanted to build a bathroom next to his Twitter office so he could use it at night without waking up his bodyguards, a new lawsuit claims – an accusation that the Tesla billionaire dismissed as absurd.

    The lawsuit was filed against Elon Musk and X Corp, Twitter's holding company, by six former Twitter employees. It accuses them of violating 14 counts, including fraud, breach of contract, and labour-rights laws, Business Insider reported.

    The lawsuit also details the work environment at Twitter under Musk. It says that one of the plaintiffs, Joseph Killian, was asked by Boring Company CEO Steve Davis to start building a bathroom next to Musk’s Twitter office.

    “Davis told Killian that Musk wanted to add a bathroom next to his office so that Musk didn't have to wake his security team and cross half the floor to use the bathroom in the middle of the night,” the lawsuit claims.

    Killian, who worked at Twitter for 12 years, said he would begin work on the bathroom as soon as he got the necessary permits ready. Davis, however, told him not to bother with permits and to hire an unlicensed plumber if no licensed plumber agreed to work without necessary permits, according to the lawsuit.

    Musk today reacted to the claims made in the lawsuit, saying they came across like comedy.


    He poked fun at the claim saying even if the “absurd scenario” were true, he would have been more concerned about his ‘bodyguards’ being asleep instead of “thwarting assassins” rather than shortening his trip to the bathroom.


    In March, a former employee of Twitter told BBC that Musk was followed by bodyguards wherever he went. "Wherever he goes in the office, there are at least two bodyguards - very bulky, tall, Hollywood movie-[style] bodyguards. Even when [he goes] to the restroom," the employee said.

