Elon Musk reduces Twitter's parental leave to 14 days, angers users on social media

Since taking over Twitter in October 2022, Elon Musk has brought in numerous changes in the company.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has come for harsh criticism after the company changed their parental policy by reducing the parental leave from 20 weeks to 14 days (2 weeks), as per internal company documents accessed by New York Times.

The change in policy will significantly impact employees who work in those parts of the United States which do not offer a paid leave policy. At present, 12 states in the US provide paid family and medical leave.



New: Twitter used to offer employees 20 weeks of paid parental leave. That’s being changed to whatever is required by law in the region where the employees work, along with a “top up” of two weeks of leave, per internal docs. — kate conger (@kateconger) April 25, 2023

The decision from Twitter to change the parental policy in the company generated numerous angry responses on social media.

"So let me get this straight... as an ex-Tweep who lives in MO - a state that doesn't require employers to give any time off - I would only get 2 weeks under this new policy? Also, how does this not breach the acquisition deal of protecting benefits for 1 year after close?" a user said.

"This is how gender pay gap is entrenched. A woman now has the option of either returning to work two weeks after giving birth or taking a long, unpaid break from work. 20 weeks of paid parental leave minimizes that," another user said.

Also read: Elon Musk offered a fortune to anyone who proves emerald mine rumour. Then, his dad’s bombshell interview