'Meet Elona, new Twitter CEO': Elon Musk's big announcement unleashes meme fest

Elon Musk said he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it’s now called, and it's a woman. He did not name her but said she will be starting in about six weeks. NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino is in talks to become Twitter’s chief executive officer, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The news of the tech billionaire stepping down from the top job at Twitter became one of the biggest talking points on the internet and unleashed a flurry of memes.

Several memes featured morphed pictures of Musk with long hair.

“Meet Elona, Twitter’s new CEO,” a user tweeted.

“Elon Musk just announced he's stepping down as Twitter CEO and has found a very talented woman to replace him,” entrepreneur Rob Szczerba tweeted.



Elon Musk just announced he's stepping down as Twitter CEO and has found a very talented woman to replace him: pic.twitter.com/pRUmNrKdWP

— Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) May 11, 2023



BREAKING: Elon Musk announces new Twitter ceo pic.twitter.com/LbV32yzTDB

— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) May 11, 2023



BREAKING: Elon Musk announces a new Twitter CEO. She starts in 6 weeks pic.twitter.com/uCx7xxXFxz

— litquidity (@litcapital) May 11, 2023

Another user posted a funny clip of a dog sitting on the boss’s chair, deriving inspiration from Musk’s tweets in February when he jokingly said Floki, his Shiba Inu dog, is the “new CEO” of Twitter.

Musk fired Twitter’s Indian-origin chief executive officer Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and legal policy head Vijaya Gadde last October after his $44 billion takeover of the company. Soon after that, he laid off nearly half of Twitter's workforce in sweeping changes that have alienated investors and antagonised employees.

In December, Musk said he will resign as Twitter CEO as soon as he finds “someone foolish enough to take the job”. He was responding to the results of his Twitter poll which asked users whether he should step down as the head of Twitter.

“I will abide by the results of this poll,” he had promised.

For months, there have been reports that the Tesla and SpaceX chief is actively looking for a replacement to serve as the chief executive of the company. After acquiring Twitter in October 2022, Musk, 51, had said he would eventually look for a new chief executive, telling a court: “I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time.”