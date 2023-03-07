Elon Musk has 2 bodyguards with him at all times, even in restroom: Twitter engineer

Elon Musk is accompanied around Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco by at least two bodyguards who even follow him to the restroom, an engineer at the social-media company revealed recently.

The bodyguards were "bulky" and "tall" and like they're from a "Hollywood movie", the engineer, who spoke to the BBC on condition of anonymity, said. "Wherever he (Elon Musk) goes in the office, there are at least two bodyguards - very bulky, tall, Hollywood movie -style) bodyguards. Even when (he goes) to the restroom," he said.

This, the Twitter employee added, is a lack of trust in the company's employees.

He told the publication that for Musk it's about money, and that the tech billionaire even tried to sell the office plants to employees.