Elon Musk trolls senator Elizabeth Warren over taxes, calls her 'angry mom'

Elon Musk hit out at Democrat Elizabeth Warren after she said he should "stop freeloading off everyone else".

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST
Elon Musk hit out at US senator Elizabeth Warren.

Billionaire Elon Musk got into a spat with US senator Elizabeth Warren after the politician said the Tesla Inc Chief Executive should “stop freeloading off everyone else” when it comes to taxes.

Musk, who was named Time magazine’s person of the year for 2021, went on an extreme Twitter offensive, comparing Warren, 72, to an “angry mom”.

“Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else,” Elizabeth Warren tweeted on Tuesday, sharing a report on Musk being named as Time’s person of the year.

Elon Musk responded by telling Warren, “And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year.”

Musk’s attack did not end there.

“You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason.”

“Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen,” he wrote, in a reference to the viral ‘Karen’ meme, a slang reference to a stereotypical middle-aged, white woman.

Warren’s tweet comes amid the backdrop of Washington’s efforts to hike taxes for the super-wealthy.

US Senate Democrats have unveiled a proposal to tax billionaires’ stocks and other tradeable assets to help finance President Joe Biden’s social spending agenda and close a loophole that has allowed them to defer capital gains taxes indefinitely.

Last month, Elon Musk trolled Democrat Bernie Sanders after the senator demanded the wealthy pay their "fair share" of taxes.

"I keep forgetting that you’re still alive,” Musk tweeted in response.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Elizabeth Warren #Elon Musk #TIME
first published: Dec 16, 2021 12:17 pm

