    Elon Musk tells jury his tweet about buying Tesla at $420 a share was no joke

    Elon Musk on Monday told jurors that his 2018 tweet about taking Tesla private at $420 a share was no joke and that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund was serious about helping him do it.

    AFP
    January 24, 2023 / 07:31 AM IST
    Elon Musk is the chief executive of Tesla

    The Tesla chief returned to the witness stand to answer questions from lawyers for angry investors who accuse him of costing them millions of dollars with a pair of allegedly false tweets about having the funding secured to buy them out.

    A lawyer for the plaintiffs focused on Musk's buyout figure of 420, a number that is also a popular rallying code for marijuana, which Musk uses.

    "420 was not chosen because of a joke; it was chosen because there was a 20 percent premium over the stock price," Elon Musk said when asked if he was having a laugh when he made the tweet.