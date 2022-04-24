Elon Musk targets Bill Gates again after cryptic 'moving on' tweet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who launched a tirade against Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on social media after a text conversation between them was leaked, took another jibe at the philanthropist on April 24 after posting a cryptic "moving on" tweet.

Musk raised speculations on the microblogging site after he uploaded a tweet which stated: "Moving on...". A couple of hours later, he posted a reply to the tweet that questioned Gates' commitment to the cause against climate change.

"(from making fun of Gates for shorting Tesla while claiming to support climate change action) (sic)," he tweeted.

The tweet came a day after Musk posted a distasteful meme that apparently targeted Gates over his bodyweight.

Musk's controversial posts were preceded by the circulation of screenshots of a conversation between him and Gates. The leaked text, whose authenticity has been confirmed by Musk, showed him asking Gates about his half a billion short position against Tesla.

"Do you still have a half billion dollar short position against Tesla?” Musk asked the Microsoft co-founder, according to screenshots of the chat.

“Sorry to say I haven’t closed it out,” Gates responded, adding that he would like to discuss “philanthropy possibilities” with Musk.

To this, Musk all but accused him of climate change hypocrisy as he replied: “Sorry, but I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change."

Musk, when, was asked about the authenticity of the screenshots by a Twitter user, had replied, "Yeah, but I didn’t leak it to NYT. They must have got it through friends of friends (sic)".

"I heard from multiple people at TED that Gates still had half billion short against Tesla, which is why I asked him, so it’s not exactly top secret," he added.