English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Elon Musk targets Bill Gates again after cryptic 'moving on' tweet

    Musk raised speculations on the microblogging site after he uploaded a tweet which stated: "Moving on..."

    Moneycontrol News
    April 24, 2022 / 10:00 PM IST
    Bill Gates and Elon Musk have locked horns in the past as well.

    Bill Gates and Elon Musk have locked horns in the past as well.


    Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who launched a tirade against Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on social media after a text conversation between them was leaked, took another jibe at the philanthropist on April 24 after posting a cryptic "moving on" tweet.

    Musk raised speculations on the microblogging site after he uploaded a tweet which stated: "Moving on...". A couple of hours later, he posted a reply to the tweet that questioned Gates' commitment to the cause against climate change.

    "(from making fun of Gates for shorting Tesla while claiming to support climate change action) (sic)," he tweeted.

    The tweet came a day after Musk posted a distasteful meme that apparently targeted Gates over his bodyweight.

    Close

    Related stories

    Musk's controversial posts were preceded by the circulation of screenshots of a conversation between him and Gates. The leaked text, whose authenticity has been confirmed by Musk, showed him asking Gates about his half a billion short position against Tesla.

    "Do you still have a half billion dollar short position against Tesla?” Musk asked the Microsoft co-founder, according to screenshots of the chat.

    “Sorry to say I haven’t closed it out,” Gates responded, adding that he would like to discuss “philanthropy possibilities” with Musk.

    To this, Musk all but accused him of climate change hypocrisy as he replied: “Sorry, but I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change."

    Musk, when, was asked about the authenticity of the screenshots by a Twitter user, had replied, "Yeah, but I didn’t leak it to NYT. They must have got it through friends of friends (sic)".

    "I heard from multiple people at TED that Gates still had half billion short against Tesla, which is why I asked him, so it’s not exactly top secret," he added.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bill Gates #climate change #Elon Musk #Tesla #Twitter
    first published: Apr 24, 2022 10:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.