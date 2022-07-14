Elon Musk takes aim at Joe Biden's son with a ‘crack and hookers’ meme

Elon Musk mocked Hunter Biden with a meme after a leaked video showed the US president’s son taking drugs and speaking with a prostitute.

According to news website Marca, the 18-second video shows Hunter Biden asking the prostitute if she has any crack, which is cocaine in rock form.

Elon Musk, no stranger to controversial posts, shared a meme as he took a dig at the 52-year-old son of US president Joe Biden. The Tesla chief posted a picture of a man with cameras strapped to his helmet and a caption that read: “Hunter Biden every time he buys crack and hookers.”

“A+ for cinematography,” wrote Musk while sharing the meme.

This post from Musk appeared days after the Daily Mail published a new trove of photographs that show Hunter Biden posing with prostitutes and smoking in a rehab. The leak included a video of the First Son smoking crack cocaine that he took himself.

The contents of Hunter’s laptop were first exposed by the New York Post before the 2020 US presidential election. The laptop included hundreds of photos, videos as well as communication related to his business dealings.