Elon Musk sleeps with guns next to his bed? Photo raises questions

Elon Musk shared a photo of his bedside table.

Elon Musk on Monday shared a photo of what he keeps by the side of his bed. Among his bedside essentials are two guns and Diet Coke.

The presence of two revolvers right next to his bed became a point of conversation for his followers, many of whom asked if he indeed places them close to him at night. It is not clear if the guns are functional or not.



Elon, what are those gun collections? Are those guns yours? Can you explain their significance?

— Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) November 28, 2022

One of the guns was placed in a wooden box with a painting on the American Revolutionary war.

“There is no excuse for my lack of coasters,” the owner of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter said in another tweet, referring to the can or bottle marks on his bedside table.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, shared the photo amid renewed calls for gun reforms in the United States, which is seeing an increasing number of gun attacks on campuses and public places such as grocery stores.