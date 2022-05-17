Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘can’t move forward’ until CEO Parag Agrawal provides clarity on bots

Elon Musk has said his deal to buy Twitter will not move forward until the company publicly shows proof that spam accounts make up less than 5% of the platform’s total user base. He said that he actual number of bots and spam accounts could be as high as 20% rather than Twitter’s official estimate of 5%. This comes after the world’s richest person last week said the Twitter deal was “temporarily on hold” until the actual number of fake accounts on the microblogging platform could be ascertained.

In follow-up tweets since putting the Twitter deal on hold, Musk had urged Twitter users to carry out their own random sampling to determine the number of fake accounts on the site. Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal explained in a lengthy thread Monday that internal measures estimated that less than 5% of accounts on any given day are spam, but the finding could not be replicated externally because the company could not share private data of users.

This explanation from Agrawal drew a pile of poo emoji as response from Musk.

This afternoon, Elon Musk said that his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter was based on “Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate” and that he suspected the actual number of fake accounts could be much higher than what Twitter estimated. Twitter had informed the stock exchanges on May 2 that the fake or spam accounts on its platform represent less than 5 percent of its monetisable daily active users during the first quarter, news agency Reuters reported.

“20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher,” the Tesla chief wrote. “My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate.

“Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does,” Musk tweeted.

On Monday, at the All In tech summit in Miami, Musk had said that his concerns over the Twitter deal were growing.

"The more questions I ask, the more my concerns grow," he said. “They claim that they've got this complex methodology that only they can understand ... It can't be some deep mystery that is, like, more complex than the human soul or something like that.”