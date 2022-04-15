English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Elon Musk says 'not sure' his Twitter buyout bid will succeed, has 'plan B'

    Elon Musk downplayed his concerns over money, though assembling the funding for an all-cash offer for Twitter of this size is never simple.

    April 15, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
    Elon Musk acknowledged he has a

    Elon Musk acknowledged he has a "plan B" if his Twitter offer fails, but refused to elaborate when pressed.

    Tesla chief Elon Musk said Thursday he's not sure his $43 billion bid to buy Twitter will succeed, but asserted he has a "plan B" in case of failure.

    In his first spoken comments since the shock offer became public, Musk downplayed his concerns over money, though assembling the funding for an all-cash offer of this size is never simple.

    The world's richest person would need to part with some of his mountains of Tesla stock if his offer gets board backing -- which is not guaranteed.

    "I'm not sure that I will actually be able to acquire it," Elon Musk told a conference in Canada, referring to Twitter. He went on to note that money wasn't the primary issue, saying "I could technically afford it."

    Musk acknowledged he has a "plan B" if his offer fails, but refused to elaborate when pressed.

    Close

    Related stories

    "For another time, I think," the billionaire said.

    Musk's filing to US authorities on the proposal offered an idea of what he'd do if rejected: "My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder."

    Musk last week disclosed a purchase of 73.5 million shares -- or 9.2 percent -- of Twitter's common stock, which ignited a roller-coaster of events, including his refusal to join the company's board.

    In his comments Thursday, Musk reiterated his statements that the aim of his bid was to promote freedom of speech on Twitter.

    "This is not a way to make money," he said.

    "My strong intuitive sense is that having a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilization. I don't care about the economics at all," he added.

    The serial entrepreneur's endeavors include driving a shift to electric vehicles through his automaker Tesla, private space exploration, and linking computers with brains.

    His behavior, however, has raised eyebrows, prompted laughs, and sometimes drawn condemnation or even litigation.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Elon Musk #Twitter
    first published: Apr 15, 2022 08:45 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.