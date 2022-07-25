Elon Musk says ‘money doesn’t have power’ in now-viral video

Elon Musk is the billionaire entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX

The world’s richest person is of the opinion that money does not have power in and of itself. An old video of Elon Musk sharing his view on money and the economy began doing the rounds of the internet recently. Taken from an interview that Musk reportedly gave back in April, the video has resurfaced online thanks to the “yes” that the Tesla chief posted in the comments section on Sunday, implying that he stood by what he said a few months ago.



"People get confused sometimes they think an economy is money. Money is a database for exchange of goods & services. Money doesn't have power in & of itself. The actual economy is goods & services"- @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/TzquCRWNqb

“People get confused sometimes they think an economy is money. Money is a database for exchange of goods and services,” said Elon Musk . “Money doesn't have power in & of itself. The actual economy is goods and services.”

The video has gone viral with over 2 million views on the microblogging platform, where it has divided opinion. While many felt that Musk, with his estimated net worth of $242 billion, would know a thing or two about money, others felt his take was an oversimplification.

“Evidently you don’t understand the economy. Money is the measurement of the economy. Without money you can’t exchange goods and services,” one Twitter user remarked.

“We measure the Goods and Services with money, so it’s all the same thing, nothing new,” said another.

“That’s why we need Bitcoin and non-centralised money,” a third Twitter user opined.

Musk has cofounded six companies, including Tesla and SpaceX. The billionaire entrepreneur is currently in the middle of a long battle with Twitter, the company he once wanted to take over.

Twitter is trying to force the billionaire to make good on his April promise to buy the social media giant for $44 billion — and the company wants it to happen quickly because it says the ongoing dispute is harming its business.

Musk, the world’s richest man, pledged to pay $54.20 a share for Twitter, but now wants to back out of the agreement.

