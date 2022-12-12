 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk says long-form tweets are 'almost ready'

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 03:49 PM IST

“We seriously need long-form tweets,” tweeted Elon Musk.

Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal.

Long-form tweets are almost ready, Elon Musk said, suggesting that the social media platform will increase the character limits for tweets.

“We seriously need long-form tweets,” tweeted Elon Musk on December 10.

“It’s almost ready,” he said in a follow-up post, responding to a user.

One of the defining characteristics of Twitter is the 280-character limit, that allows the platform to maintain its image as a micro-blogging service. However, increasing the character limit for tweets has been a long debated topic, with many users feeling the need to post long-form pieces on the platform.

Twitter tried a new approach for long-form tweets in 2020, allowing users to chain together multiple tweets in a single, continuous thread but it still maintained the character limit for the tweets.

Last week, Musk said 1.5 billion Twitter accounts with no tweets or logins for years will be deleted to free up space for names.