Elon Musk says long-form tweets are 'almost ready'

Long-form tweets are almost ready, Elon Musk said, suggesting that the social media platform will increase the character limits for tweets.

“We seriously need long-form tweets,” tweeted Elon Musk on December 10.

“It’s almost ready,” he said in a follow-up post, responding to a user.

One of the defining characteristics of Twitter is the 280-character limit, that allows the platform to maintain its image as a micro-blogging service. However, increasing the character limit for tweets has been a long debated topic, with many users feeling the need to post long-form pieces on the platform.

Twitter tried a new approach for long-form tweets in 2020, allowing users to chain together multiple tweets in a single, continuous thread but it still maintained the character limit for the tweets.

Last week, Musk said 1.5 billion Twitter accounts with no tweets or logins for years will be deleted to free up space for names.

"These are obvious account deletions with no tweets & no log in for years," the billionaire tweeted. This comes after Musk, who acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal, said the company will begin telling users if their posts have been suppressed and give them an avenue to appeal. Under Musk, Twitter laid off nearly half of its 7,500-strong workforce. The company has also begun reinstating roughly 62,000 accounts in what is being referred to internally as "the Big Bang," according to Platformer news blog. Musk, who previously called himself a "free speech absolutist," has repeatedly said he believes that all content permitted by law should be allowed on Twitter and sought to remake the social media organization after he took control in October.

Moneycontrol News

