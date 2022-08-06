Elon Musk says ‘I gotta work out’ after father Errol Musk criticises weight

Days after Errol Musk said he is not proud of son Elon Musk and criticised him for "eating badly", the billionaire said that he doesn’t like working out but needs to do it anyway.

“I gotta work out and be in better shape,” Musk said. “I actually don’t really like working out, but I gotta do it.”

The richest person in the world said that his current morning routine consists of waking up around 9.30 am and then checking his phone. Calling it a “terrible habit”, Musk said he wants to work out instead.

“I’m gonna switch from looking at my phone first thing when I wake up to working out for at least 20 minutes then looking at my phone,” Elon Musk said during Full Send podcast.

During an appearance on Australia's ‘The Kyle and Jackie O Show’ after photos of the Tesla and SpaceX chief partying shirtless in Greece went viral, father and South African engineer Errol Musk added that he wanted his billionaire son to take diet pills to lose weight.

“Elon is very well-built and he is very, very strongly built, but he’s been eating badly,” the 79-year-old, who recently admitted to fathering a child with his stepdaughter, had said.

Senior Musk added that he had even recommended his son take the weight loss pill "garcinia cambogia", which he claimed helped him drop a few kilos.

In the show, he had also claimed that he’s not proud of his billionaire son alone because the whole Musk family has achieved remarkable things. According to him, in fact, Elon Musk is unhappy with his own career progress.

