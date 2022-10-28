Elon Musk says he won’t fire 75% of Twitter staff: Report

Elon Musk. (File image)

Elon Musk has reportedly reassured Twitter employees that he has no plans to cut 75% of the workforce. Musk visited Twitter’s San Francisco office on Wednesday, where he told employees that he is not planning to lay off 75% of the staff when he takes over the social media giant, according to a Bloomberg report.

The Tesla chief closed his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter late on Thursday.

Musk’s reported remarks on no layoffs go against what the Washington Post had reported last week. According to the newspaper report, Elon Musk told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he plans to cut nearly 75% of Twitter's employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew.

The newspaper cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the deliberations.

Human resources staff at the social media company have told employees that they were not planning for mass layoffs, but documents showed extensive plans to push out staff and cut down on infrastructure costs were already in place before Musk offered to buy the company, the Washington Post reported.

But the tech billionaire denied this reported number when he addressed Twitter employees at the San Francisco office on Wednesday.

Musk may not have plans to lay off a majority of the Twitter workforce, but he did fire top executives in one of his first moves after the acquisition.

Musk terminated Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, according to people familiar with the matter. Agrawal and Segal were in Twitter's San Francisco headquarters when the deal closed and were escorted out, the sources added.

(With inputs from agencies)