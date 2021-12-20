Elon Musk says he will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year

(Image credit: Photo tweeted by @ChaseMit)



For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021

Days after billionaire mogul Elon Musk told US senator Elizabeth Warren that he would pay more taxes than "any American in history", he revealed on Monday that he would pay "over $11 billion in taxes this year".

Musk was responding to Warren's tweet after the senator hit out at Time Magazine "Person of the Year" accolade by calling Musk out on his taxes. “Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else,” Warren had tweeted.

To which Musk had responded: "If you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year."

Warren’s tweet had come amid the backdrop of Washington’s efforts to hike taxes for the super-wealthy.

US Senate Democrats have unveiled a proposal to tax billionaires’ stocks and other tradeable assets to help finance President Joe Biden’s social spending agenda and close a loophole that has allowed them to defer capital gains taxes indefinitely.

If Musk does pay over $11 billion in taxes, it could constitute a record payment to the US Internal Revenue Service.

The world's richest person faces the unusually high levy after he exercised almost 15 million options and sold millions of shares to cover the taxes related to those transactions.