Elon Musk responds to 'half-Chinese...' dig by Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West was reinstated on Twitter only to be removed again because he didn't stop with the anti-Semitic comments, that at one point made Elon Musk want to punch him.

Kanye West's account was suspended on Friday after he posted a image of a swastika, a symbol associated with the Nazis, inside Jewish symbol Star of David.

This happened just days after he was allowed back on Twitter, under Musk's less stringent content moderation rules for Twitter. West has been a controversial figure for many months now, with his previous high profile fashion partners shunning him for his hateful comments.

West also appeared on an interview for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' platform Infowars, where he said "I love Nazis".

Elon Musk's move did not sit well with West, who slammed him in an Instagram post. He described him as "half-Chinese genetic hybrid".

The Twitter CEO laughed off the comment and remarked: "I take that as a compliment!" .

Addressing West comments during a Twitter Spaces Q&A, Musk said. “Posting swastikas in what obviously is not a good way is an incitement to violence.” "I personally wanted to punch Kanye, so that was definitely inciting me to violence," he added. "That's not cool." Musk, who describes himself as a "free speech absolutist", has reinstated account like Donald Trump's, that was banned in the aftermath of the violence at the US Capitol last year. The new Twitter CEO believes that all content allowed legally must be permitted on the social network too. His changes to Twitter policies have proved chaotic. The pay-for-verification plan, for instance, led to the mushrooming of fake accounts and pranksters.

READ MORE