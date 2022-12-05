 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk responds to 'half-Chinese...' dig by Kanye West

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 05, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST

The controversial rapper has been kicked off Twitter, just days after he was allowed back.

Rapper Kanye West was reinstated on Twitter only to be removed again because he didn't stop with the anti-Semitic comments, that at one point made Elon Musk want to punch him.

Kanye West's account was suspended on Friday after he posted a image of a swastika, a symbol associated with the Nazis, inside Jewish symbol Star of David.

This happened just days after he was allowed back on Twitter, under Musk's less stringent content moderation rules for Twitter. West has been a controversial figure for many months now, with his previous high profile fashion partners shunning him for his hateful comments.

West also appeared on an interview for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' platform Infowars, where he said "I love Nazis".

 

Elon Musk's move did not sit well with West, who slammed him in an Instagram post. He described him as "half-Chinese genetic hybrid".

The Twitter CEO laughed off the comment and remarked: "I take that as a compliment!" .