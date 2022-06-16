'Massive red wave in 2022', tweets Elon Musk after casting first Republican vote

Elon Musk has said that he voted for Republican the first time ever, choosing to cast a ballot for Mayra Flores who claimed victory in the special Texas election.

The tech billionaire also claimed that a "massive red wave is coming in 2022", suggesting that he is leaning toward voting for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for President, if he decides to run in 2024 elections.

When asked by a Twitter follower if he would vote for a Republican for President in 2024, Musk responded with: "TBD (to be decided)".

Another Twitter user asked him, "What are you leaning towards?" and Elon Musk said, "DeSantis." He went on to add that he previously supported Andrew Yang, but "DeSantis has a better chance of winning."

On being asked if this was the first time that Musk has been receiving massive amounts of hate by the top Democrat leaders including President Joe Biden, the Tesla CEO said, "Yes."

Meanwhile, responding to Musk's tweet, Mayra Flores wrote, "Welcome to the Republican Party! We welcome all walk aways from all walks of life. The party of opportunity, prosperity, and freedom is here to stay. We look forward to working together and building a better future for all of America. (sic)."

She will be the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House.

