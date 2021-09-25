MARKET NEWS

Elon Musk says he and Grimes are 'semi-separated'

Grimes still lives in his house in California and they continue to raise their one-year-old son X Æ A-Xii Musk together, Elon Musk has said

Moneycontrol News
September 25, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST
Space X Ceo Elon Musk and singer Grimes (File Photo)

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes have broken up after being in a relationship for three years.

The 50-year-old Musk told the New York Post's Page Six that he and Grimes were "semi-separated" but remained on good terms.

Musk said Grimes still lived at his house in California and they continued to raise their one-year-old son X Æ A-Xii Musk together.

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," Musk said.

"It is mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA," Musk told the Post, adding "she staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

In May 2018 it was revealed that Musk and Grimes were dating. They welcomed their son in May 2020.

They were last seen together at the Met Gala, when Grimes, 33, walked the red carpet alone. Musk also attended the event but only joined her inside, as per reports.

He later threw a starry Met Gala afterparty at hot private members club Zero Bond, where he was joined by Grimes, and the duo was photographed leaving New York together the following day.

The entrepreneur has had six children from previous relationships. One of them died as a baby. He has been married three times, including twice to “Westworld” actress Talulah Riley.

Her son with Musk is Grimes first child.
