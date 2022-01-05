Elon Musk says 'Earth should be called Water' as he dreams of Mars travel

Elon Musk has often spoken about his dream of building cities on Mars.

Billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday reacted to a photo that shows Earth from the side of the Pacific Ocean. The picture, which shows a vast expanse of blue water and little land on the corners, was shared on Twitter by an account called “World of Engineering”.

“Earth should be called Water,” Elon Musk tweeted, replying to the post.



About 71 per cent of Earth’s surface is covered with water, with only the remaining part being land mass. Most of this water is ocean water. Less than three per cent of Earth's water is fresh water and nearly all of that water is frozen, locked up in polar ice caps, glaciers and other ice, according to NASA. The small amount of fresh water that remains is all that's available for all the ways we use water.

The SpaceX founder has often spoken about his dream of building cities on Mars. The founding ethos of SpaceX was to make life multi-planetary. He says that settling humans on other planets, such as Mars, could preserve civilisation if Earth were to experience a cataclysm.

Musk's vision is to send a human to Mars by 2026 even as several countries, including the UAE, China and the US vying for the same feat.

"History is going to bifurcate along two directions. One path is we stay on Earth forever, and then there will be some eventual extinction event," Musk, who is also the founder of electric car maker Tesla, had said in 2016.

He had also said that settlements would need large numbers of people in order to become self-sustaining.