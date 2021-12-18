MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Elon Musk says 'came to US with no money, worked 2 jobs'

Born to a Canadian mother and a South African father, Elon Musk grew up in South Africa, often violently bullied at school and parented by a father who he says was capable of “evil”.

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2021 / 10:19 AM IST
Elon Musk overtook Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest person this year.

Elon Musk overtook Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest person this year.


Elon Musk, the richest man in the worst, said he came to the United States “with no money” and graduated from over $100,000 in debt.

Earlier this week, the Tesla founder and space entrepreneur was named as Time magazine’s person of the year for 2021, when he took space race rival and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest person this year.

“I came to the US with no money and graduated with over $100k in debt, despite scholarships & working 2 jobs while at school,” Musk said in a tweet.

He was replying to a post on him going to the US when he was 17.

“When he was 17, @elonmusk came to America. He has generated wealth for this country. He has generated tax revenue for our government. He has increased American exports. He has, in my opinion, advanced our national security. He’s created jobs and minted millionaires,” Whole Mars Catalog tweeted.

Born to a Canadian mother and a South African father, Elon Musk grew up in South Africa, often violently bullied at school and parented by a father who he says was capable of “evil”. He learnt programming, and at the age of 12, he sold a game called ‘Blastar’ for $500.

Close

Related stories

In his late teens, he left for the US, recognising that he had to go to there to fulfil his potential. He got two Bachelor degrees. Then he enrolled at Stanford for a PhD, but dropped out after exactly two days. Silicon Valley was exploding with internet opportunities. Musk and his brother Kimbal started a company called Zip2.

In October this year, his electric car company's valuation soared above a trillion dollars, and throughout the year his company SpaceX has teamed up with US space agency NASA to launch various missions including smashing a rocket into an asteroid in a test run for redirecting any future Earth-bound space rock.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Elon Musk #SpaceX #Tesla
first published: Dec 18, 2021 10:16 am

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.