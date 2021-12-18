Elon Musk overtook Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest person this year.

Elon Musk, the richest man in the worst, said he came to the United States “with no money” and graduated from over $100,000 in debt.

“I came to the US with no money and graduated with over $100k in debt, despite scholarships & working 2 jobs while at school,” Musk said in a tweet.

He was replying to a post on him going to the US when he was 17.

“When he was 17, @elonmusk came to America. He has generated wealth for this country. He has generated tax revenue for our government. He has increased American exports. He has, in my opinion, advanced our national security. He’s created jobs and minted millionaires,” Whole Mars Catalog tweeted.

Born to a Canadian mother and a South African father, Elon Musk grew up in South Africa, often violently bullied at school and parented by a father who he says was capable of “evil”. He learnt programming, and at the age of 12, he sold a game called ‘Blastar’ for $500.

In his late teens, he left for the US, recognising that he had to go to there to fulfil his potential. He got two Bachelor degrees. Then he enrolled at Stanford for a PhD, but dropped out after exactly two days. Silicon Valley was exploding with internet opportunities. Musk and his brother Kimbal started a company called Zip2.