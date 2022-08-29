Elon Musk reveals what he is doing to be healthier

Billionaire Elon Musk is sharing a ritual he follows for his health with his over 100-million-strong Twitter following.

The Tesla boss has often spoken about his not-so-healthy habits, that include waking up at 9.30 am and then straight to checking his phone. His father Errol Musk had said in an interview that his son was "eating badly", adding that he advised him to take a pill for weight loss.

Elon Musk seems to be making some lifestyle changes now. He said in a tweet on August 28 that he had been fasting periodically on a friend's advice and feeling healthier.

For weight loss and overall health, many people follow intermittent fasting -- a plan that alternates fasting and eating on a regular schedule.

A commonly-followed routine is fasting two days a week and restricting daily food intake window to six hours.

Research has shown that intermittent fasting can help shield people against heart disease, diabetes and even cancers. It has also been shown to improve memory.

However, people with diabetes or blood sugar troubles, teens aged below 18 and and pregnant or breastfeeding women are advised against following an intermittent fasting schedule.

There are several apps that help people around the world follow intermittent fasting regimens. One, that Musk described as "quite good", is the Zero Intermittent Fasting app.

The Zero fasting app says its content and fasting protocols are guided by some of the world' leading doctors. Their Chief Medical Officer, Canadian physician Dr. Peter Attia, is an expert in the field of applied science of longevity.