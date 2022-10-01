Elon Musk reveals the secret to his fitness. It’s not weightlifting or eating healthy

Elon Musk made a rare public appearance at Tesla’s “AI Day’ event on Friday and immediately created a buzz as people noticed how different he looked from only a couple of months ago, where ‘unflattering’ photos of the billionaire lounging shirtless on a yacht in Greece were widely shared online.

Elon Musk, 51, revealed the secret to his fitness when a Twitter user posted his photograph from the Tesla AI event and complimented him for looking “ripped and healthy”. The Twitter user asked: “Hey Elon Musk, what’s your secret? You look awesome, fit, ripped and healthy. Lifting weights? Eating healthy?”

The Tesla chief had a one-word response which ruled out weightlifting and a healthy diet as factors that helped him lose weight. “Fasting,” he wrote instead.

Musk was likely referring to the habit of intermittent fasting that he adopted recently on the advice of a “good friend”. In August, he revealed that fasting periodically helped him lose 9 kg from his peak “unhealthy” weight that became the subject of discussion after photos of the billionaire lounging shirtless on a yacht in Greece emerged online.



Intermittent fasting is the practice of going without food for long stretches of time. Usually, people who practice intermittent fasting go without food for 6 to 10 hours every day.

Intermittent fasting can refer to alternate-day fasting, periodic fasting, and daily time-restricted feeding