English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Elon Musk reveals the secret to his fitness. It’s not weightlifting or eating healthy

    Elon Musk, 51, revealed the secret to his fitness when a Twitter user posted his photograph from the Tesla AI event and complimented him for looking “ripped and healthy”

    Edited by : Sanya Jain
    October 01, 2022 / 07:59 PM IST
    Elon Musk, 51, at the Tesla AI event (Image credit: EvasTeslaSPlaid/Twitter)

    Elon Musk, 51, at the Tesla AI event (Image credit: EvasTeslaSPlaid/Twitter)


    Elon Musk made a rare public appearance at Tesla’s “AI Day’ event on Friday and immediately created a buzz as people noticed how different he looked from only a couple of months ago, where ‘unflattering’ photos of the billionaire lounging shirtless on a yacht in Greece were widely shared online.

    Elon Musk, 51, revealed the secret to his fitness when a Twitter user posted his photograph from the Tesla AI event and complimented him for looking “ripped and healthy”. The Twitter user asked: “Hey Elon Musk, what’s your secret? You look awesome, fit, ripped and healthy. Lifting weights? Eating healthy?”

    The Tesla chief had a one-word response which ruled out weightlifting and a healthy diet as factors that helped him lose weight. “Fasting,” he wrote instead.


    Musk was likely referring to the habit of intermittent fasting that he adopted recently on the advice of a “good friend”. In August, he revealed that fasting periodically helped him lose 9 kg from his peak “unhealthy” weight that became the subject of discussion after photos of the billionaire lounging shirtless on a yacht in Greece emerged online.

    Intermittent fasting is the practice of going without food for long stretches of time. Usually, people who practice intermittent fasting go without food for 6 to 10 hours every day.

    Intermittent fasting can refer to alternate-day fasting, periodic fasting, and daily time-restricted feeding
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Tesla #Tesla AI event
    first published: Oct 1, 2022 07:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.