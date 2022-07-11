Elon Musk's response to Twitter's lawsuit threat is unsurprisingly a meme

While Twitter has hired a top law firm to take legal action against Elon Musk on his decision to terminate $44 billion takeover deal, the tech billionaire is dealing with the threat in his signature way--with memes.

The most popular among them being one which features the Tesla and SpaceX CEO himself.

Some Twitter users found this reaction to be "hilarious".

"It is hilarious to watch Elon Musk trolling Twitter on Twitter," commented crypto YouTuber Matt Wallace.

Information on bots or fake accounts was one of Musk's key demands since he announced his decision to buy Twitter. On Friday, he pulled the plug on his $44 billion deal, accusing the social media giant of "misleading" statements about the number of fake accounts, a regulatory filing showed.

"Mr. Musk hereby exercises (the) right to terminate the Merger Agreement and abandon the transaction," his lawyers said in a letter to Twitter.

Musk's change of heart appeared to suggest some "buyer's remorse" for offering a price of $54.20 per share that now appears "laughable," CFRA Research senior equity analyst Angelo Zino said in a note to investors before the deal was officially nixed.

Twitter has held firm that no more than five percent of accounts are run by software instead of people, while Musk has said he believes the number to be much higher.

Immediately after the news broke, Twitter board chair Bret Taylor vowed to sue Musk to hold him to the terms of the buyout deal, saying "we are confident we will prevail."

The microblogging site has hired a large New York-based law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP as it prepares to sue the richest person in the world.