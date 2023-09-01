Elon Musk opens up about rift with trans daughter: ‘She thinks anyone rich is evil’

Elon Musk's biography will be released on September 12

Elon Musk has opened up about his rift with his transgender daughter in his highly-anticipated biography, accusing her expensive private school of brainwashing her. An excerpt from the biography was published by The Wall Street Journal before its scheduled release on September 12.

Published on Thursday, the excerpt explores Elon Musk’s relationship with his trans daughter, who was born Xavier Alexander Musk but legally changed her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson and her gender to female last year. In documents stating the reason for name change, Wilson put down “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.” Instead of her famous Musk surname, she took on the maiden name of her mother.

“She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil,” said Elon Musk, 52, according to the excerpt from his biography by Walter Isaacson.

The world’s richest man claimed that his attempts to reach out to his daughter have all failed. “I’ve made many overtures, but she doesn’t want to spend time with me.”

Isaacson wrote that “the rift pained him more than anything in his life since the infant death of his firstborn child Nevada.”

He also said that Musk’s rift with his daughter is, in part, responsible for his anti-woke stance which led him to buy Twitter (now called X). “Unless the woke mind virus, which is fundamentally anti-science, anti-merit, and anti-human in general, is stopped, civilization will never become multiplanetary,” Musk reportedly told his biographer.

The Tesla CEO said he “partly” blamed his daughter’s expensive private school of brainwashing her. Vivian Jenna Wilson attended Crossroads School for Arts& Sciences in Santa Monica, California, where tuition for a single student can go up to $50,000 a year.