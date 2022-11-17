 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Elon Musk loses 13.5 kg. Reveals 3 secrets for the weight loss

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Nov 17, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST

Elon Musk had received flak in August for being bulky after his shirtless photos taken during a holiday in Greece went viral.

The 'before' and 'after' photos of Elon Musk as shared by @chicago_glenn on Twitter.

Elon Musk recently revealed that he has lost 13.5 kg ever since ‘unflattering’ photos of the tech billionaire lounging shirtless on a yacht in Greece went viral in August.

When a follower commented on the "ton of weight" that Musk has lost, the Twitter head replied: "Down 30 lbs (about 13.5 kg)."

On being asked what helped him the most to shed the extra weight, Elon Musk wrote that it was a combination of Fasting, Ozempic or Wegovy and a safe distance from delicious food.

Both Ozempic and Wegovy are injections for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or those with extra weight.

Although Musk had mentioned in October that he was fasting to check his weight, this is the first time he has admitted to taking injections to lower it.

Read more: Elon Musk tells Twitter users 'What will matter is how many verified followers you have'