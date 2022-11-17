Elon Musk loses 13.5 kg. Reveals 3 secrets for the weight loss

Elon Musk recently revealed that he has lost 13.5 kg ever since ‘unflattering’ photos of the tech billionaire lounging shirtless on a yacht in Greece went viral in August.

When a follower commented on the "ton of weight" that Musk has lost, the Twitter head replied: "Down 30 lbs (about 13.5 kg)."

On being asked what helped him the most to shed the extra weight, Elon Musk wrote that it was a combination of Fasting, Ozempic or Wegovy and a safe distance from delicious food.

Both Ozempic and Wegovy are injections for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or those with extra weight.

Although Musk had mentioned in October that he was fasting to check his weight, this is the first time he has admitted to taking injections to lower it.

Read more: Elon Musk tells Twitter users 'What will matter is how many verified followers you have'

He was also criticised by father Errol Musk for "eating badly". Senior Musk had also stated that he wanted his billionaire son to take diet pills "garcinia cambogia" to lose weight. “Elon is very well-built and he is very, very strongly built, but he’s been eating badly,” the 79-year-old had said in a television show. Responding to it, the Tesla CEO had said that he doesn’t like working out but needs to do it anyway. “I gotta work out and be in better shape,” he had said. “I actually don’t really like working out, but I gotta do it.” Read more: ‘Will continue to run Twitter till…’: Elon Musk on finding a new leader

READ MORE