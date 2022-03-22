English
    Elon Musk locks horns with sumo wrestler as he prepares for 'single combat' with Vladimir Putin

    Elon Musk shared the photo after a follower commented on his tweet, "Brother, I wish for you to win of course, but the reality is... I haven't seen your kung fu videos."

    Moneycontrol News
    March 22, 2022 / 07:54 PM IST

    "Managed to throw him, but it cost me smashing my c5-c6 disc & 8 years of mega back pain! Finally fixed with c5-c6 disc fusion," Elon Musk added in a separate tweet.


    Billionaire Elon Musk, who had challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a "single combat" earlier this month, recently shared a photo of himself locking horns with a sumo wrestler as he prepares for the fight.

    Musk, has on several occasions, spoken against the Russian invasion of Ukraine and had even activated Starlink -- his satellite internet service -- to aid the war-torn country.

    Musk's recent tweet came after the CEO of crypto platform Binance, Changpeng Zhao, commented, "Brother, I wish for you to win of course, but the reality is... I haven't seen your kung fu videos." 

    "Managed to throw him, but it cost me smashing my c5-c6 disc & 8 years of mega back pain! Finally fixed with c5-c6 disc fusion," Elon Musk added in a separate tweet.

    The Tesla CEO had on March 14 issued the challenge to Putin. "Do you accept this fight?" he added in Russian, directly addressing the official English-language Twitter account of the 69-year-old president.

    Dmitry Rogozin, the director general of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, responded to his viral tweet, quote-tweeting verses from Alexander Pushkin’s poem titled “The Tale of the Priest and of His Workman Balda”.

    The Tesla and SpaceX chief, who has over 77 million followers, did not let it end there. He replied to the Russian official with his meme, among his favourite tools of communication on Twitter. The meme shows a shirtless Putin riding a bear on the left side and Musk holding up a flame.

    “I see you are a tough negotiator. Ok, you can have 10 per cent more pay per view money,” Musk said. “He can even bring his bear.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Russia #Russian invasion #starlink #Tesla #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 07:45 pm
