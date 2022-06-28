Elon Musk joins an elite club on 51st birthday. He just crossed this Twitter milestone

Elon Musk, 51 today, crossed a 100 million followers on Twitter

Hours before his 51st birthday today, Elon Musk became one of only six people in the world to cross more than a 100 million followers on Twitter. The Tesla and SpaceX chief joined the likes of Rihanna and Justin Bieber to become a part of the elite 100 million club.

With this, Musk has become the sixth most-followed person on the social media platform he wants to buy. This, of course, is only a small milestone in the extraordinary journey of Elon Musk, whose meteoric rise to fame and fortune is the stuff of legends.

Elon Musk, born in South Africa, banked his first million before the age of 30 with the sale of Zip2, a sort of online ‘Yellow Pages’ he founded along with his brother Kimbal Musk and Greg Kouri. Musk went on to create several successful businesses, including rocket-maker SpaceX and electric car manufacturing company Tesla.

Today, he is the world’s richest man with an estimated net worth of $223 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Apart from being the world’s richest man, Musk, 51 today, also holds the distinction of being one of the most active CEOs on Twitter. He is, in fact, the only businessman in the elite 100 million-Twitter-followers-club.