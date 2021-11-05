"You've been judged": Elon Musk jabs Jeff Bezos with meme after billionaires' battle in court

Elon Musk jabbed Jeff Bezos with a meme.

Hours after a US court ruled against Jeff Bezos’s space company, Blue Origin, in a bid to overturn a NASA contract awarded to rival SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, to build the next craft for Moon landings, the SpaceX founder jabbed his rival with a meme, one of his favourite tools on social media.The billionaire entrepreneur responded to a news report on the court ruling with a meme from the 1995 film “Judge Dredd”. “You’ve been judged,” the meme says.

Musk’s reply has got over 87,000 retweets and over 3,000 ‘likes’ from followers who closely watch his every comment and reaction to different subjects.The ruling court put an end to a months-long legal battle that had prevented NASA from working with SpaceX on the lunar lander called Starship, which will allow Americans to return to the Moon as part of the Artemis program."NASA will resume work with SpaceX under the Option A contract as soon as possible," the US space agency said in a statement after the ruling.In April, NASA announced it had awarded the contract to Musk's company -- a deal worth $2.9 billion.But Blue Origin filed a complaint about the decision to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), saying the bidding process had been unfair and that NASA should have offered more than one contract.

The GAO rejected the company's claims, and Blue Origin took the matter to the Court of Federal Claims.

(With inputs from AFP)