Elon Musk is now 'Elona Musk', thanks to Russian leader's warning on 'Putin challenge'

Russia-Ukraine war: This is not the first time that Elon Musk is changing his Twitter display name.

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, is now “Elona Musk” on Twitter. Days after he challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a fight, with nothing less than the fate of Ukraine, he has taken on a Russian warlord who branded him as “Elona”.

Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic, put out a message for the Tesla chief on Telegram in response to his Putin challenge. Warning Elon Musk against taking on Putin, the Chechen leader wrote in Russian, “Don’t measure your strength against Putin. You’re in two completely different leagues.”

“…you’ll need to pump up those muscles in order to change from the gentle (effeminate) Elona into the brutal Elon you need to be.”

Kadyrov then went to mockingly offer Musk strength training at three centres in the Chechen Republic.

“You will return from the Chechen Republic a completely different person, Elona, that is, Elon,” he said.

Musk posted screenshots of Kadyrov’s message and in another tweet, he hit back with equal sarcasm, politely declining the offer to be trained in Russia.



“Thank you for the offer, but such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage If he ( Vladimir Putin ) is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed. Elona.”

Musk, who has over 77 million followers on Twitter, took his message a notch further by changing his display name on the platform to "Elona Musk”. This is not the first time he has changed his name on Twitter, leaving his followers puzzled. In November 2021, he changed his display name to "Lorde Edge", and changed his location to Trollheim. In June 2021, he had changed his Twitter name to “Elon Musk, the 2nd”.

On Monday, the entrepreneur indulged a war of words with the chief of Russia’s space agency.

Dmitry Rogozin, the director general Roscosmos, had responded to his viral tweet challenging Putin. The Russian official tweeted verses from Alexander Pushkin’s poem titled “The Tale of the Priest and of His Workman Balda”.

Musk, 50, responded with meme showing a shirtless Putin riding a bear on the left side and him holding up a flame.

He had already offered his support for Kyiv, tweeting "Hold strong Ukraine" this month while also offering "my sympathies to the great people of Russia, who do not want this" war.

He also responded to a Kyiv plea by activating the Starlink internet service in Ukraine and sending equipment to help bring connectivity to areas hit by Russian military attacks.

The Russia-Ukraine war began when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what it calls a special military operation. Putin’s actions have been condemned by most of the world.