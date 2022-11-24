 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk introduces ‘Stay at Work’ merchandise after finding ‘Stay Woke’ t-shirts at Twitter

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 24, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

Twitter's new boss draws criticism for mocking a message associated with racial justice.

Elon Musk is facing criticism for mocking the "Stay Woke" t-shirts associated with Black employees at Twitter. He had tweeted a video on Wednesday of a closet filled with those shirts at the Twitter office.

Today, he introduced "Stay at Work" shirts as Twitter's "awesome new merchandise", a display of the ideological shift at Twitter because of its new leadership.

 

The idea of the "#StayWoke" message at Twitter was to express support for Black employees at Twitter and create awareness about police violence against Black people.

Woke is a term used for a person aware of the injustices around them.

Twitter's co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey had been seen sporting "StayWoke" t-shirts at conferences.

 