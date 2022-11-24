Elon Musk introduces ‘Stay at Work’ merchandise after finding ‘Stay Woke’ t-shirts at Twitter

Elon Musk is facing criticism for mocking the "Stay Woke" t-shirts associated with Black employees at Twitter. He had tweeted a video on Wednesday of a closet filled with those shirts at the Twitter office.

Today, he introduced "Stay at Work" shirts as Twitter's "awesome new merchandise", a display of the ideological shift at Twitter because of its new leadership.



Awesome new Twitter merch! pic.twitter.com/zqdL9xGRuR

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

The idea of the "#StayWoke" message at Twitter was to express support for Black employees at Twitter and create awareness about police violence against Black people.

Woke is a term used for a person aware of the injustices around them.

Twitter's co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey had been seen sporting "StayWoke" t-shirts at conferences.

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, marked by mass layoffs and policy reversals, has proved to be chaotic.

He has reinstated the account of former US President Donald Trump, which had been banned in the aftermath of the US Capitol violence in January last year.

Rapper Kanye West, slammed and cancelled for his anti-Semitic remarks, is also back on the social network.

Campaigners have described Twitter as a platform of misinformation and hate speech, as fake accounts mushroomed following the rollout of a pay-for-verification plan.

An expert said Musk had "decimated" Twitter's ability to maintain "integrity, health and safety".

"If there is one lesson that all social-media platforms must take away from this debacle, it's that without protecting users from hate and lies you have no company at all," Jessica Gonzalez from Free Press told AFP.

Attorney Cheyenne Hunt-Majer told the news agency: "The huge number of layoffs and resignations raises serious questions about content moderation and the security of user data".