'Elon Musk, if you don't end up buying Twitter...': Adar Poonawalla pushes for Tesla in India

Adar Poonawalla, CEO and owner of The Serum Institute of India on Sunday offered some investment advice to world’s richest person Elon Musk.

Musk is currently dealing with investors who will help fund the acquisition of Twitter. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Poonawalla wrote: "Hey

Elon Musk, just in case you don't end up buying Twitter, do look at investing some of that capital in India for high-quality large-scale manufacturing of Tesla cars."

"I assure you this will be the best investment you'll ever make," he added.

Adar Poonawalla is not alone in his attempt to woo Elon Musk to consider India for manufacturing his Tesla motors. The Centre and several state governments have often invited the Tesla CEO to consider their proposals.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had addressed the issue twice recently. On April 26, he said if the US-based Tesla Inc. is ready to manufacture electric vehicles in India then there is 'no problem' but the company must not import cars from China. He added that the country is a large market and there is a huge potential for all electric vehicles.

"If Elon Musk is ready to manufacture in India then there is no problem … Come to India, start manufacturing, India is a large market they can export from India,” Nitin Gadkari said.

He reiterated it on May 2 and said that if Tesla manufactures its electric vehicles in India then the company will also get benefits.

Last year, in a letter to the road ministry, the US firm had stated that the effective import tariff of 110 per cent on vehicles with customs value above $40,000 is "prohibitive" to zero-emission vehicles.

It had requested the government to standardise the tariff on electric cars to 40 per cent, irrespective of the customs value, and withdraw the social welfare surcharge of 10 per cent on electric cars.

It had stated that these changes would boost the development of the Indian EV ecosystem and the company will make significant direct investments in sales, service, and charging infrastructure; and significantly increase procurement from India for its global operations.