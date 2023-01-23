Elon Musk hugs YouTuber who waited outside Twitter HQ for months

YouTuber Fidias or Fifi Panayiotou with Elon Musk. (Image credit: @Fidias0/Twitter)

On National Hugging Day, Elon Musk finally allowed a YouTuber who had been camping outside the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco for months, to hug him.



We are definitely living in a simulation @elonmusk ! Happy National Hugging Day everyone pic.twitter.com/uVzxTwHrDJ

— Fidias (@Fidias0) January 21, 2023

Fidias or Fifi Panayiotou had been chronicling his mission to hug the billionaire and on Sunday he shared a photo with Musk and tweeted, "We are definitely living in a simulation Elon Musk! Happy National Hugging Day everyone."

Responding to Fidias's tweet a Twitter user wrote, "You should thank to that kid in Qatar World Cup final he did good job convincing Elon Musk to meet you! Finally." And Musk agreed.

After having waited outside the Twitter headquarters for about three months, Fidias was apparently on the verge of giving up when he came across a video taken during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar of children requesting Elon Musk to hug him.

"He wants to hug you," the child is heard saying in the video to which a flummoxed Musk responded: "I know... so what? What should I do about that? Do you want me to hug this guy?" After the kids cheered a yes, Musk added, "All right, if you want me to hug him, I'll hug him."

Speaking about agreeing to hug Fidias, Musk had tweeted, “The kids I talked to just had one request, which was to hug this guy who keeps trying to hug me in SF. I checked to see if they were sure about that and they were, so I will."