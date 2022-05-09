Elon Musk hits out at Russian space chief again. This time it's over the use of 'Nazi'

Elon Musk (left) was responding to a statement allegedly put out by Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin.

Elon Musk on Monday hit out at Russian space chief Dmitry Rogozin for describing Ukraine's Azov Battalion as the "Nazi". "The word 'Nazi' doesn’t mean what he (Rogozin) seems to think it does, Musk tweeted.

The exchange began when the Russian space chief allegedly told the state media that the tech billionaire is involved in supplying the "fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment".



The word “Nazi” doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does pic.twitter.com/pk9SQhBOsG

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

"And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult -- no matter how much you'll play the fool," a translation of Rogozin's message shared by Musk stated.

By "military communication equipment", the Roscosmos chief was pointing out to Musk's internet satellite service Starlink whose connections were opened to Ukraine with the US helping in supplying the equipment to the country's war torn areas.

"It turns out that the internet terminals of Elon Musk's Starlink satellite company were delivered to the militants of the Nazi Azov Battalion and the Ukraine Marines in Mariupol by military helicopters... the delivery of the Starlink equipment was carried out by the Pentagon," Rogozin's statement to the Russian media allegedly read.

This is not the first time that the Russian space chief has butted horns with the world's richest man. In March, amid crippling sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Rogozin had warned that it could lead to the International Space Station (ISS) crashing into any of the countries opposing Moscow in its military operation in Ukraine.

When, in one tweet, Rogozin asked who would stop the ISS from falling into either the US, Europe, India or China, Elon Musk stepped in and responded with a single image of SpaceX.

Formed by volunteers to protect the Donbas from Russian invaders, the Azov Battalionhad a reputation for harbouring neo-Nazi sympathisers in its ranks. It had began as a military infantry unit made up of civilian volunteers drawn from far-right, neo-Nazi groups that were active in Ukraine. It is also one of the country's most controversial forces.Meanwhile, about 2,000 soldiers of the battalion are said to be trapped inside Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant. Of them, 700 of whom are said to be wounded. The soldiers said that they fear of being killed if captured by Russian forces, and pleaded with Ukrainian authorities to help arrange their extraction, The Guardian reported.





